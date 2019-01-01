Clarisonic

Sonic Awakening Eye Massager

$59.00

An attachmentthat is compatible with Mia Smart and Smart Profile Uplift devicesto visibly reduce under-eye puffiness in as little as one week. Solutions for:- Puffiness- Fine lines and wrinklesIf you want to know more The Sonic Awakening Eye Massager uses patented technology to reduce the appearance of puffiness and to visibly smooth crows feet, fine lines, and wrinkles around the eye area. About 18,000 cold massages per application instantly reduce skin temperature by -6F. Under-eye puffiness appears minimized, crows feet, fine lines and wrinkles around the eye area are visibly reduced, and tired-looking eyes appear more open and awake. The Sonic Awakening Eye Massager is compatible with Mia Smart and Smart Profile Uplift devices from Clarisonic. What else you need to know:This product is ophthalmologist and dermatologist tested for safety.