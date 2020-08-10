Sonia Kashuk

This Facial Derm Roller will help improve your skin care routine. Glide this tool gently across your face to help produce collagen and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and large pores. Increase your skins ability to absorb serums and moisturizers, Includes a storage case. TO USE: Start with a clean, dry face. Clean and disinfect your roller with alcohol before use. Then gently roll all over face and neck, being careful not to puncture, drag or pull skin. Suggested pattern (do 3-5 times each): roll horizontally all over face, switch to vertically and then finish by rolling diagonally. After use, apply serum or moisturizer.WARNING: Contains sharp points. Handle with care. Not suitable for people with hemophilia, diabetes or other circulatory problems. To avoid cross-contamination, do not use on more than one individual. Avoid eye area when using. Do not apply to broken skin. If a rash develops, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.CARE: Clean with alcohol before and after every use. Then dry with an absorbent, soft cloth before storing in the provided case. Keep in a cool, dry place.