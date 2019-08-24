Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
Sonia Kashuk

Sonia Kashuk™ 4pc Makeup Bag Set In Black

$34.99
At Target
One large clear weekender, one large zip pouch, one pencil case, and one round top pouch.
Featured in 1 story
8 Cute Makeup Bags That Make Traveling Suck Less
by Erika Stalder