Description The clitorally mind-blowing pleasure product every woman needs. Lelo's Sona massager uses sonic waves and pluses, rather than conventional vibrations, to stimulate the whole clitoris, not just the parts you can see, resulting in a breath-taking experience. Features eight settings to explore via the simple controls, even in the bath, shower or hot tub, thanks to its waterproof construction using a single piece of luxurious silicone. Super quiet and sized to fit the in the palm of your hand, it's as discreet as they come. What's more, Sona is conveniently USB-rechargeable. Once playtime is over, simply clean and store in the included satin storage pouch. Features * 8 settings * Sonic technology * Seamless silicone * Waterproof * Discreet size * Silent * USB-rechargeable * Satin storage pouch included Size Length: 3.9" (9.9 cm) Width: 2.2" (5.6 cm) Height: 3.5" (8.8 cm)