Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
LELO
Sona Cruise + Rabbit Lily Bundle Vibrators
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ella Paradis
FLASH SALE - LIMITED TIME SAVINGS!
Need a few alternatives?
Ella Paradis
Masturbation Month Essentials
$54.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Nexus
Nexus Douche Pro And Prostate Stimulation
$29.00
from
Bellesa Boutique
BUY
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
$139.00
$118.15
from
LELO
BUY
Bellesa Boutique
Diosa
$109.00
$81.75
from
Bellesa Boutique
BUY
More from LELO
LELO
Smart Wand 2 (large) Massager
$284.00
$198.80
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
$139.00
$118.15
from
LELO
BUY
LELO
Ora 2
£145.00
from
LELO
BUY
LELO
Lelo sona Cruise
£120.00
£85.46
from
LELO
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
Ella Paradis
Masturbation Month Essentials
$54.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Nexus
Nexus Douche Pro And Prostate Stimulation
$29.00
from
Bellesa Boutique
BUY
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
$139.00
$118.15
from
LELO
BUY
Bellesa Boutique
Diosa
$109.00
$81.75
from
Bellesa Boutique
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted