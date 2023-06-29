LELO

Sona 2 Cruise

$149.00 $99.00

SOFTER SONIC WAVES - SONA 2 Cruise sex toy for woman sends gentle sonic waves that stimulate even more of your pleasure zone without making direct contact allowing for a bigger climax BIGGER SURFACE FOR MORE PLEASURE - larger and softer mouth of SONA 2 Cruise will make you experience complete satisfaction with this clitorial sucking toy for women ALL KINDS OF PLEASURE - SONA 2 Cruise introduces a range of 12 different pleasure settings, from a gentler murmur to a satisfying pulse that stimulate the entire clitoris CRUISE CONTROL - when pressed against the body, SONA 2 Cruise clit sucker vibrator for woman automatically increases intensity for your controlled and consistent pleasure EXTRA-SOFT WATERPROOF - ultra-smooth, body-safe silicone of LELO sex toys for women is extra soft to the touch, while the waterproof design allows for a play in the bath or shower A whole new sensation for a whole new orgasm. If you ever felt like your climax could be bigger bolder and more oooh-some welcome! SONA 2 Cruise is the biggest step forward in pleasure in the past decade because it uses SenSonic technology to stimulate more of the clitoris than ever before. SONA 2 Cruise makes the unique pulsations constant during use so when it’s pressed hard against the body extra power is unleashed for an intense deep release. Specifications: Materials: ABS Plastic / Silicone Size: 99 x 87 x 56 mm Weight: 116 g Battery: Li-Ion 530 mA 3.7 V Charging: 2 hrs at 5.0 V 400 mA User Time: Up to 1 hr Standby: Up to 90 days Frequency: 120 Hz Max. Noise Level: 50 dB Interface: 3-button interface 12 modes Mouth width: 23 mm Box Contains: SONA 2 Cruise USB Charging Cord Satin Storage Pouch Warranty Registration Card Detailed Instruction Manual