Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
LELO
Sona™ 2
$109.00
$93.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LELO
Need a few alternatives?
The One
Rabbit
BUY
$52.47
$74.95
Babeland
LELO
Sona™ 2
BUY
$93.00
$109.00
LELO
Womanizer x Lovehoney
Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
BUY
$74.25
$99.00
Lovehoney
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
BUY
$126.65
$149.00
LELO
More from LELO
LELO
Enigma™ Cruise
BUY
$175.20
$219.00
LELO
LELO
Moisturizing Lubricant
BUY
$10.98
$21.95
PinkCherry
LELO
Soraya Wave™
BUY
$199.00
$259.00
LELO
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
BUY
$126.65
$149.00
LELO
More from Sexual Wellness
The One
Rabbit
BUY
$52.47
$74.95
Babeland
LELO
Sona™ 2
BUY
$93.00
$109.00
LELO
Womanizer x Lovehoney
Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
BUY
$74.25
$99.00
Lovehoney
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
BUY
$126.65
$149.00
LELO
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted