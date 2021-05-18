LELO

Sona 2

Whether you have or have not tried the Sona from Lelo, you'll want to give the all new Sona 2 a try! With updated features, the LELO Sona 2 employs SenSonic technology meaning the silicone has been engineered to absorb sonic waves and then transmit them right back to your clitoris. What does this mean for you? Deeper, more pleasurable orgasms! Who can say no to that? The Sona 2 is 100% waterproof, compact and travel friendly making it an extremely versatile little toy. Whether you wish to play in the bedroom, shower, tub, pool or even beach, the Sona 2 is up for the challenge. Plus, since it's handheld it's also perfect for both solo and partner play - it won't get in the way in the heat of the moment! Award-winning pleasure doesn't come around too often, so don't take our word it, try it today to experience the LELO difference! We recommend to clean your product before and after each use with soap and water. Only use water-based lubes with this product. Highlights: Materials: ABS Plastic / Silicon Size: 99 x 87 x 56 mm Weight: 116g Battery:Li-Ion 530mA 3.7V Charging: 2h at 5.0V 400mA User Time:Up to 1H Standby:Up to 90 days Frequency:120Hz Max. Noise Level: 50dB Interface: 3 button interface, 8 modes Mouth width: 23mm What's Included: SONA™ 2 USB-Charging Cord Satin Storage Pouch Warranty Registration Card Detailed Instruction Manual