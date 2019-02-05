Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Ikea
Sommar 2019 Door Mat
£2.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Ikea
Add character to the entrance of your home by choosing a door mat with a pattern or different colours.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Target
Hello Stranger Doormat
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Rivet
Red Mosaic Multi-print Wool Rug
$299.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Red Barrel Studio
Cabarita Tiles Bath Rug (set Of 2)
$106.40
$37.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Shine By Pasargad
Hand-knotted Cotton Area Rug, 4' X 6'
$288.00
$92.00
from
Sotheby's Home
BUY
More from Ikea
DETAILS
Ikea
Ombyte Storage Combination On Casters
$59.00
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Odger Chair
$89.00
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Pipstäkra Duvet Cover And Pillowcase(s)
$27.99
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Skubb Laundry Bag With Stand
$9.99
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted