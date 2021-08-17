Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Aerie
Aerie Cotton Scoop Bralette
$400.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aerie
Here's the scoop: this bralette is easy, effortless AND good for our planet. You'll wear this under everything.
Need a few alternatives?
Pour Moi
Electra Balcony Bra
BUY
£12.55
£24.00
eBay
Pour Moi
Flora Balcony Bra
BUY
£21.60
£24.00
eBay
Pour Moi
Flora Padded Bra Powder Blue
BUY
£20.00
eBay
Curvy Kate
Eye Spy Balcony Bra Ck026100 Women's Underwired Bra
BUY
£22.40
£28.00
eBay
More from Aerie
Aerie
Offline Ott Fleece 7" Bike Short
BUY
$24.46
$34.95
Aerie
Aerie
Aerie Everyday High Waisted Jogger
BUY
$400.00
Aerie
Aerie
Aerie Cotton Scoop Bralette
BUY
$400.00
Aerie
Aerie
Free Spirit Ribbed Tank Top
BUY
$17.46
$24.95
Aerie
More from Intimates
H&M
7-pack Cotton Bikini Briefs
BUY
$17.99
H&M
Aerie
Aerie Cotton Scoop Bralette
BUY
$400.00
Aerie
Vanity Fair
Perfectly Yours Cotton Brief, 3-pack
BUY
$25.50
Bare Necessities
Warner's
No Pinching. No Problems. Cotton Hi-cut Brief
BUY
$11.50
Bare Necessities
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted