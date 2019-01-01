Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
ADAY

Something Borrowed Shirt

$135.00
At ADAY
The classic dress shirt, but technical. Designed with dolman sleeves, bonded details + a relaxed silhouette--all in our signature silk-like fabric. We wear it w/ the Turn It Up pants in our monday uniform.
Featured in 2 stories
Wrinkle-Free Clothes That Are Perfect For Packing
by Emily Ruane
The Top Sell-Out Items You Can Now Buy
by Elizabeth Buxton