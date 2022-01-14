Anthropologie

Somerset Velvet Maxi Dress

$180.00 $49.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

The bestselling dress that everyone loves, our Somerset Maxi Dress, is now available in luxurious, maximum-sheen velvet. Featuring a flaunt-worthy silhouette, this dress offers a stunning step-into-fall ensemble when paired with tall boots and a felted hat. Wear yours with beaded earrings and a spritz of eau de parfum for an elegant soirée or evening on the town. Viscose, nylon; modal lining V-neck Smocked waist Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Pullover styling Dry clean Imported