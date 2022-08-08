Terrain | AnthroLiving

Style No. 32128456; Color Code: 000 Hand-woven from sustainable palm fibers, this hat is equally suited for a day of work in the garden, or an afternoon at the beach. A soft, flexible interior band ensures a snug and comfortable fit, while tightly woven fibers are UV protective and water resistant. Hand-woven palm fibers Water-resistant UV50+ protection Spot clean with a damp cloth Approximately size 7 Imported Dimensions 22" crown, 3.5" brim