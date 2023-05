Barbour

Somerland Belted Checked Cotton-blend Trench Coat

$416.63

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Barbour's checked 'Somerland' trench coat has classic details like a storm flap, buckled belt and buttoned cuff tabs. It's made from lightweight cotton-blend in a slightly loose, single-breasted shape complete with a neat collar and back vent. Layer it over everything from dresses to jeans.