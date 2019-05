Somedays Lovin'

Somedays Lovin Cherry Lace-up Button-down Midi Dress

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Classic button-down midi dress with a modern edge, by Somedays Lovin. Built from a woven fabrication in a button-down, midi construction with princess seaming. Features lace-up detailing at the back + short sleeves with a double ruffle trim. Finished with a v-neckline.