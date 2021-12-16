Soma

Soma Glass Drinks Bottle With Bamboo Lid, 480ml, Grey

£20.00

STAY HYDRATED ALL DAY: Available in a 480ml or 750ml size it is easy to stay hydrated. Perfect for at the gym, home or office. Stay healthy and hydrated everywhere. SUSTAINABLE FROM THE TOP DOWN: Our natural bamboo cap is leak-proof, and made from a renewable resource. LEAK-PROOF WATER BOTTLE: Soma’s water bottle is fitted with a leak-proof bamboo cap to complement its beautiful design. ECO-FRIENDLY MATERIAL: Made of high quality shatter-resistant Borosilicate glass, with a protective silicone sleeve offering protection and adding to the beautiful design. EASY TO FILL AND CLEAN: Featuring a wide-mouth opening perfect for fitting standard size ice cubes, and easy to fit a bottle brush so you can be sure your bottle is clean.