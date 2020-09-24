Samsonite

Solyte Dlx Softside Expandable Luggage

$239.99 $130.80

Buy Now Review It

29" SPINNER LUGGAGE maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips PACKING Dimensions: 29.75" x 21.0" x 13.0", OVERALL Dimensions: 33.0" x 21.0" x 13.0", Weight: 10.5 lbs. 10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. SPACIOUS exterior pockets and Privacy ID tag SMART FIX BUCKLES to keep tie-down straps out of the way when packing BUILT-IN ORGANIZATION including WetPak pocket and zippered mesh pocket FOUR MULTI-DIRECTIONAL double spinner wheels allow 360 degree upright rolling so there is no weight on your arm or shoulder