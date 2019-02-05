Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Ikea
Solvinden Led Solar-powered Table Lamp
£12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ikea
The rechargeable battery is hidden inside the lamp shade to protect it from water.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tomons
Wood Adjustable Head Desk Lamp
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Alessi
Girotondo Table Lamp In Blue
$120.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Fatboy
Transloetje Lamp (blue)
$102.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Tealmark Lamp Shade
$98.00
$47.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Ikea
DETAILS
Ikea
Ombyte Storage Combination On Casters
$59.00
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Odger Chair
$89.00
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Pipstäkra Duvet Cover And Pillowcase(s)
$27.99
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Skubb Laundry Bag With Stand
$9.99
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted