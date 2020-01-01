Glossier

Solution exfoliating skin perfector · 4.4 fl oz / 130 ml · Read 1755 reviews Transforms the look of skin in four weeks. Unlike physical exfoliators that scrub the surface of your skin, Solution gently sloughs away dead skin through chemical exfoliation, revealing a fresh complexion. Daily use helps clear up acne and blackheads and reduces visible redness and enlarged pores. Overall, skin’s texture appears smoother, softer, and glowier. Solution contains a particular 10% blend of three acid groups: Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA), Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA), and Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA). Acids are your friend. Good to know: hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, paraben free, appropriate for all skin types, cruelty free, vegan In a clinical trial of Solution daily users, 3 out of 4 people said... AFTER 24 HOURS _Skin felt cleaner and softer; they felt Solution working right after they applied it. AFTER 1 WEEK _Skin looked smoother, brighter, and clearer. AFTER 2 WEEKS _Pores looked smaller and skin looked glowy; Solution reduced blackheads including around the nose. AFTER 3 WEEKS _Solution unclogged pores and visibly reduced redness; skin looked more even. AFTER 4 WEEKS _7 out of 10 people said skin looked transformed. _3 out of 4 people said this was the solution they were looking for. _In a poll of Solution daily users with acne-prone skin, 94% said their skin looked clearer. Before and after images were taken by Solution users who were aware their images could be used in marketing materials. Clinical Trial Details