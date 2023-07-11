Beats

Solo3 Wireless On-ear Headphones

$199.95 $114.99

Buy Now Review It

High-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones Features the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 wireless is your perfect everyday headphone Compatible with iOS and Android devices With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and foldable to go everywhere you do