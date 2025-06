Merit

Solo Shadow Cream-to-powder Soft Matte Eyeshadow

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Elegant and audacious in equilibrium, Lulu is intricately designed with an over pronounced arching frame. Fiercely different, Lulu is built from glossy bio acetate and fitted with custom dyed lenses that offer 100% UVA and UVB protection. As a signifier of our DNA, each Lulu is engraved with our trademark xx stamp.