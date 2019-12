Hunza G

Solitare Belted Swimsuit

£140.00 £126.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Born in the '80s, Hunza G became famous for the cutout mini dress Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman. Today, the brand is known for flattering swimwear designed for the retro risk-taker. This red solitare belted swimsuit from Hunza G features a scoop neck, a sleeveless design, a low back, a high leg and a stretch knit design. Swimwear must be tried on over your own garments.