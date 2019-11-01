Lightbox

Solitaire Studs In Pink

$600.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lightbox

A jewelry essential. Among the finest laboratory-grown diamonds, in a classic solitaire setting. Available in a variety of carat sizes to satisfy everyone's level of sparkle, from tiny studs to the full one-carat. A world leader in the field, Element Six grows their rough lab-grown diamonds exclusively for us. Every stone over 0.05 carats carries a tiny laser inscription as certification of our quality criteria. Our pricing breakdown: $400 for 1/2 carat + $200 10k rose gold setting = $600