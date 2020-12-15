United States
Concept 26
Solitaire Stackable Ring
$1400.00
At Concept 26
Our Signature best-selling classic round cut solitaire ring is designed to be worn alone as an eye-catching ring or stacked with other styles. Product Details: Handcrafted in 14-karat recycled gold Minimum Carat Weight: 0.22 Carats Average Clarity: SI Average Color: G/H Shape: Round Cut All of Concept26 products are made of 100% recycled precious metal and diamonds that are natural, conflict-free, and ethically responsible. Made in the USA