Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Shane Co.
Solitaire 14k Yellow Gold Engagement Ring
$9985.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shane Co.
Preview how this ring looks with different shape, color and size stones Preview how this ring looks with different shape, color and size stones
Featured in 1 story
15 Emerald Cut Engagement Rings Just Like J.Lo's
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Monica Vinader
Naida Mini Circle Open Ring
$240.00
from
Monica Vinader
BUY
DETAILS
WWAKE
Eternity Triangle Ring, Black Diamond
$1782.00
from
Catbird
BUY
DETAILS
Watch And Wares
Yellow Gold Diamond Engagement Ring
$2195.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Art Deco Diamonds
Victorian Sapphire And Diamond Two-tone Ring
$1750.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
DETAILS
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted