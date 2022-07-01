AllSaints

Solis Boyfriend Beach T-shirt

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllSaints

The Solis Boyfriend T-Shirt is an oversized staple. Crafted from cotton, the new artwork will have you dreaming of warmer climates - find our AllSaints signature there too. Throw on over jeans, it's easy. Pullover Crew neck Short sleeve Solis beach artwork AllSaints signature branding Model is 5'10"/178cm and is wearing size Medium ALLSAINTS cotton products support more sustainable cotton farming. Better Cotton is sourced via a system of Mass Balance - find out more