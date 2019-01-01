Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Merlette
Soliman Dress
$320.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Merlette
Featured in 1 story
How To Style Hiking Boots
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
H&M
Bib Overall Dress
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
AYR
The Neat-o
$275.00
from
AYR
BUY
DETAILS
Alexa Chung for AG
The Gillian Denim Mini Dress
$275.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Petaluma Fit N Flare Slip
$88.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Merlette
DETAILS
Merlette
Chelsea Dress
$340.00
from
Merlette
BUY
DETAILS
Merlette
Paradis Dress
$420.00
from
Merlette
BUY
DETAILS
Merlette
Paradis Dress
$420.00
from
Merlette
BUY
DETAILS
Merlette
Majorelle Blouse
$380.00
from
Merlette
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Dedicated Feature
How To Start A Career In Fashion, According To A Scandi Stylist
The world of fashion is thrilling, inspiring, and glamorous — but also incredibly daunting if you’ve chosen to make it your career. It’s easy to be
by
Helen Woltering
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted