Stone & Beam

Solid Wood Rustic Dining Chair, Natural

$232.22

Buy Now Review It

A rattan design in the back, seat, and arms of this rustic-style dining chair with a natural finish provides a contemporary and transitional design perfect for any decor. The solid wood frame and ease of care help keep it looking new through the daily wear and tear of home or office life. 22"W x 22"D x 33.5"H 10% hardwood, 88% rubberwood, 2% rattan Contemporary rattan design with a solid wood frame and natural finish Simple assembly in less than 15 minutes Avoid moisture. Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth. Free returns for 30 days. 3-year warranty. An Amazon Brand - A rattan design in the back, seat, and arms of this rustic-style dining chair with a natural finish provides a contemporary and transitional design perfect for any decor. The solid wood frame and ease of care help keep it looking new through the daily wear and tear of home or office life.