Solid Wall Plant Propagation Station/wall Vase, Birch Plywood, Plant Vessels, Indoor Wall Planter, Wall Decor, Wall Plant Display, Test Tube

Our birch plywood plant propagator/wall vase is the perfect plant accessory to display your plant cuttings, fresh or dried flowers. The sleek textured design makes a stunning feature whilst not distracting from the main event. We have incorporated a large (32mm by 150mm) removable test tube, this offers a large enough space to fit multiple plant cuttings and allow healthy roots to grow or to display a large bunch or fresh or dried flowers. Each propagator is handmade using premium quality birch plywood and then finished with a natural hard-wearing stain. A simple keyhole fixing in the back of each vessel allows the propagator to be easily and securely hung from any surface, with no screws visible. Designed & made in Southsea, UK. --- Features --- - Keyholes on the back for a seamless and secure attachment with no screws visible. - Finished in a choice of a natural or black stain. - Beautifully engraved front plate texture. --- Dimensions --- Height - 18cm Depth - 5cm Width - 5cm Internal plastic test tub is 32mm in diameter and 150mm long --- Installation--- Propagators come fully assembled with wall fixings provided. A keyhole slot on the rear means the propagator will simply slot into a screw fixing in the wall. --- Materials and Finish --- Premium quality birch plywood Hard-wearing natural stain --- Care Instructions --- Wipe clean with a lightly dampened non-abrasive cloth --- Postage & Packaging --- Delivery via Royal Mail 2nd Class, upgrade to 1st Class delivery for £1.75 extra. 100% recyclable packaging --- Sustainability --- We strive to be a sustainable company from the ground up. Some of our main aims include; - Using only sustainably sourced, FSC certified timber - VOC free or extremely low VOC paint & stains - 100% Vegan friendly materials - Designed and made to be long lasting - Easily recyclable at the end of their life - Designed & made in the UK --- About Us --- Hoya Designs is a sustainable design and fabrication studio, that works with both private individuals and commercial partners to produce great looking, functional, long lasting and sustainable products that are made completely locally and are as affordable as possible. --- Contact Us --- If you have any future projects in mind, please get in contact with us as we would love to chat about it!