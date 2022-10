bebe

Solid Satin Bias Slip Dress

$69.00 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Saks OFF 5TH

Flowy slip dress in a solid satin finish. Squareneck Sleeveless Pullover style Adjustable spaghetti straps Polyester Hand wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 46" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small Style Code: 0400013956876