ForStrangeWomen

Solid Perfume Gift Set – Choose 4

$60.00

These small tins contain your choice of four 2g solid perfumes. The pans of perfume inside can be used as locket refills or kept inside the tins as mini solid perfumes. This giftable sampler arrives boxed with descriptive art cards. Choose 4: Astral Projection - (verveine, lavender, chamomile, rose, valerian) Labyrinth - (white florals, greenery, rose, lichen, dark resins) Crushed Violets - (dark green, sandalwood, dry floral, orris) Antique Settee - (bergamot, black tea, wood, rose, immortelle) Siren - (saltwater, jasmine, driftwood, seaweed, sand) Vixen - (musk, black peppercorn, woods, amber, sunlight) Decadence & Debauchery - (tobacco, blood orange, myrrh, amber, rose) Fireside Story - (sandalwood, vanilla, bonfire, dry branches, woodsmoke) Coyote - (dark woods, spices, mandarin, patchouli, neroli) French Oakmoss - (lichen, lavender, grounding herbs, green, moss) See the full-size perfume listings for full descriptions. You can find a link to them here. • To wear, rub a small amount onto pulse points such as wrists and sides of neck. Your body heat will warm and release the fragrance inside the wax. • Contains 2g x 4 of solid perfume (100+ applications). Store away from direct sunlight and high temperatures. Alcohol, phthalate, paraben, synthetic, and cruelty free. © For Strange Women.