The Nike One Tights are designed for all-day wear, not just for training. They blend highly opaque fabric with sweat-wicking power to help keep you confident and comfortable. Stretchy fabric with Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation to help you stay dry and comfortable. A contoured, mid-rise waistband and V-shaped back yoke follow your natural body lines. Hidden pockets at the front and back waist keep your things close. Buttery soft fabric is highly opaque to help you stay comfortably covered as you bend and stretch. Seamless sides create a clean, minimal look. Imported