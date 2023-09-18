Shein Privé

Solid Mermaid Hem Skirt

$14.49

Customer Reviews Average Rating 4.95 Did the item fit well? Small 3% True to Size 94% Large 3%

m***0 17 Dec,2022 Product Quality: ❤️❤️ True to Product Images: ❤️❤️ Smell Description: ❤️❤️ Fit: ❤️❤️ Fabric Material: ❤️❤️ Overall Fit: True to SizeColor: BlackSize: XS

u***o Bust: 85 cm / 33 in Height: 145 cm / 57 in 20 Dec,2022 I love this skirt. Please go get yours you won't regret it it's good for the holidays something every elegant and classy sometimes it's good to switch it up Overall Fit: True to SizeColor: BlackSize: M

l***7 Bust: 86 cm / 34 in Waist: 70 cm / 28 in 19 Dec,2022 This is a very cute skirt and looks just like the site pictures. It has a little bit of stretch. The waistband is stretchy. It is transparent against the light. It is very complimentary to my hourglass figure, and I recommend it. Overall Fit: True to SizeColor: BlackSize: M