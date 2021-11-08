Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
A METAL STORY
Solid Gold Mini Initial Necklace
$63.31
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
9ct gold mini initial necklace. Carved in wax and cast in solid 9 carat gold.
Need a few alternatives?
Gorjana
Kara Padlock Charm Necklace
BUY
$60.00
Gorjana
Super Smalls
Emerald Ball Mega Set
BUY
$45.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tai Rittichai
Zodiac Constellation Necklace
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Missoma
12 Days Of Missoma Advent Calendar
BUY
C$590.00
Selfridges
More from A METAL STORY
A METAL STORY
Sterling Silver Initial Bracelet
BUY
£35.00
wolf and badger
More from Necklaces
Gorjana
Kara Padlock Charm Necklace
BUY
$60.00
Gorjana
Super Smalls
Emerald Ball Mega Set
BUY
$45.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tai Rittichai
Zodiac Constellation Necklace
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Missoma
12 Days Of Missoma Advent Calendar
BUY
C$590.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted