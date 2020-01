Miabella

Solid 925 Sterling Silver 3.5mm Chain Necklace

$14.90

Buy Now Review It

Miabella offers affordable fine jewelry, from cool modern to updated classic designs. Make a cool statement with this solid 925 sterling silver 3.5mm Cuban chain. A slim version of our classic Curb, this necklace is great for every day and ready to be worn with everything. Lays flat, smooth and comfortable on the neckline. Made in Italy