Solento

Organic Reposado Tequila

Solento Reposado is a USDA certified organic sipping tequila, made from 100% organic blue agave in small batches from a single estate. After resting nine months in American Oak barrels Solento Reposado earns slightly sweeter notes of homemade caramel and cooked agave. Bright and buttery in the body and perfect over ice with a slice of lemon.