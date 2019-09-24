Soleil Twilight Triple Blade Disposable Razor For Women
$5.49
At Target
Enjoy a smoother shave* with BIC Soleil Twilight Women's Disposable Razors. Each razor features three flexible blades and a lubricating strip enriched with Lanolin and Vitamin E, enhancing glide and comfort as you shave. The colored handles feature rubber gripping zones to help prevent slipping and are lightly scented with lavender for a soothing, relaxing shave. This pack includes 4 BIC Soleil Twilight women's razors. (*vs. BIC Silky Touch)