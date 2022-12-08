Tom Ford

Soleil Lip Blush

£44.00

Style Notes This decadent, uniquely shade-shifting balm perfectly captures the gilded glow of Tom Ford Soleil with exclusive gold-toned flecks and packaging. Soleil Lip Blush imparts a sheer veil onto lips, and then transforms into a sultry, personalised pink stain based on your own unique skin PH. Brand Bio Tom Ford offers a complete wardrobe of smouldering colour for eyes, lips and nails; complexion-perfecting makeup and high-performance skin treatments, as well as a specially dedicated men's grooming range. Enhance the impact with one of the signature Tom Ford scents for both men and women.