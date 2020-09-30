Solaris Laboratories NY

Solaris Dome Hexagonal Crystal Facial Roller

At Anthropologie

Topped with two hexagonal-cut rose quartz crystals, this facial roller glides across your skin to help stimulate collagen production, encourage microcirculation, and facilitate lymphatic drainage. Its invigorating massage is designed to tone and lift, contouring your features and creating a glowing look. **About Solaris Laboratories** With a background in molecular biology and biochemistry, scientist Iliana Ivanova founded Solaris Laboratories in 2017 with the belief that skincare and wellness should be a safe, fun experience that adds value to your life. Inspired by ancient massage techniques and wellness rituals, Solaris fuses a holistic approach with high tech designs - think pulsing vibrations, heat modes, and red LED light. You can rest assured that each tool has established clinical efficacy to work synergistically with your favorite skincare products, while adding another dimension to your self-care journey.