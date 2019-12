David Yurman

Solari Station Ring In 18k White Gold With Cultured Pearl And Diamonds

$850.00

Buy Now Review It

At David Yurman

Like the sun for which it is named, Solari marks David Yurman’s return to the sphere as the centerpiece of a collection. Evolved from Orbit, which debuted in 2005, the elemental shapes embody the simplicity of modern sophistication.