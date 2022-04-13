adidas by Stella McCartney

Solarglide Shoes

$200.00

Every time you run, you're reminded of exactly why you do it. These adidas by Stella McCartney shoes assist in jogging your memory. With the power combo of the flexible adidas PRIMEKNIT upper and plush BOOST cushioning, it's essentially 360 support, adaptability and comfort. Which means you get a distraction-free run, keeping your mind clear and focused. That's why you showed up, after all. Don't let anything take away from that. To reduce our reliance on virgin materials, we make sure that our vegan alternatives also contain a minimum of 25% recycled content.