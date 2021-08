Alo Yoga

Solar Visor

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alo Yoga

description Shine on & shield yourself from the sun’s rays with the Solar Visor, your on-the-go BFF. This hard, holographic headpiece features an adjustable fabric band & embroidered Alo logo at the front. We love it with high-shine details & cool kicks. fabrication Poly-spandex upper with vegan suede inset PU Sole fit Single sizes only; if half size, we recommend you size down Snug fit