CND

Solar Oil Nail And Cuticle Conditioner 15 Ml

£11.95 £8.28

Buy Now Review It

Award-winning cuticle oil is infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E. Repeated use drives nutrients in deeper, creating stronger, healthier nails and hydrated cuticle area. SolarOil should be used with ANY nail service.CND SolarOil cuticle conditioning treatment is an award-winning favorite among nail professionals and clients. What’s the fuss about? SolarOil’s synergistic blend of naturally light oils and vitamin E offer intense therapy for dry, damaged cuticles.Jojoba oil carries the vitamin E deeply into the skin, reducing visible signs of aging and keeping hands soft and supple.Repeated use actually drives the oils deeper in the natural nail, for results that only get better with time. Nails hold color and enhancements better, feel stronger and more flexible.SolarOil features a super-penetrating formula that works wonders on nails and cuticles. Send clients home with a bottle after every treatment, and make your manicures look (and last!) even better.Note: Date mentioned on the item is Manufactured date and not the Expiry dateIngredientsJojoba Oil. Vitamin E. Jojoba Oil. Rice Bran Oil and Sweet AlmondSee all