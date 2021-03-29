Habitat

Solar 20 Festoon Warm White Lights

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Argos

About this product This string of 20 festoon lights is perfect for creating ambience in the evenings. 20 bulbs emit a warm white light that'll allow you to enjoy the garden even after the sun has gone down. They're solar powered, meaning you won't have to fiddle around with wires or batteries. Simply sling them somewhere that catches the sun and watch them light up in the evenings. L600cm. White light emitted. No wiring required. Bulbs required 20 x LED (included). Batteries required: 1 x rechargeable Batteries Included.