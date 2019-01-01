Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
Solano

Solano Supersolano 3600 Ion Professional Hair Dryer

$200.00
At Amazon
Italian-made 1800-watt professional dryer has a powerful but lightweight DC motor for less arm fatigue. Includes 2 concentrators, 3 temp settings, 2 speeds, and an 11.5-ft cord. 2-year limited warranty.
Featured in 1 story
6 Pro Blowdryers That Are Worth The Extra Cash
by Khalea Underwood