Avène

Solaire Uv Mineral Multi-defense Sunscreen Fluid Spf 50+

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50+ is 100% mineral UVA/UVB filters and powerful antioxidant protection in a lightweight emulsion. Multi-Defense formula defends against UV rays, pollution and blue light while providing skin up to a 200% boost of antioxidant protection. Benefits Provide sensitive skin broad spectrum SPF 50+ protection against UVA and UVB rays in a lightweight, tinted emulsion Can be used under or in place of make-up Water Resistant 40 minutes Approved by the Skin Cancer Foundation Key Ingredients 100% mineral UVA / UVB filter provides broad spectrum protection Bisabolol and Allatoin help soothe and calm skin Niacinamide calms skin, defends against free radicals and helps even skin tone Multi-Defense Shield is a powerful complex that boosts antioxidant protection by up to 200%