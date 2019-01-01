Pradas Glow

Pradas Glow’s Sol Solution Sunless Tanning Mousse is your go to solution for radiant sun kissed skin. You can achieve your desired shade of golden bronze with this revolutionary express self tanner formula which develops according to how long you leave it on for. The fast drying formula allows the color to develop with comfort, without any prolonged sticky or greasy feeling. Apply the mousse to clean and exfoliated skin using a mitt for optimal results. Begin the application process at the feet and work your way up in circular motions. The lightweight hydrating formula, moisturizes the skin, which allows the product to glide on easily and blend effortlessly; for the perfect customized sun kissed tan. The unique formula combines anti-aging and skin firming properties to plump and rejuvenate the skin. Aloe’s anti-inflammatory properties that are known to effectively heal chronic skin conditions, creates a beautiful canvas for the perfect tan. It also includes caffeine to tighten skin, Borage Seed Oil’s essential fatty acids to restore skin’s healthy balance, making it soft and supple to the touch, Seabuckthorn oil to calm irritated skin, repair damaged skin, and sooth symptoms of Rosacea, eczema and psoriasis. You can achieve your desired shade of golden bronze with this revolutionary express self tanner formula which develops according to how long you leave it on for. The fast drying formula allows the color to develop with comfort, without any prolonged sticky or greasy feeling. Shake well before use. Instructions Using a Pradas Glow Finishing Mitt, apply to clean and exfoliated skin in circular motions until fully blended. Start at the feet and work your way up. Rinse off completely in: 1 hour for a glow 2 hours for a light tan 3 hours for a medium tan 4 hours for a dark tan. Once you shower, the color will continue to develop over the next 24 hours for a gradual, flawless and natural looking tan.