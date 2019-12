Loq

Sol Patent Leather Wedge Sandals

£255.00

Buy Now Review It

At My Theresa

The Sol wedge sandals from contemporary label LOQ are made in Spain from mustard-hued patent leather. They have a wide band across the top and a subtly curved square toe as well as a padded leather footbed. Upper: leather. Lining: leather. Sole: leather insole, leather and rubber sole. Square open toe. Made in Spain. Designer colour name: mostaza.