Sojos

Sojos Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses

$16.99 $10.99

Buy Now Review It

Plastic frame Polycarbonate lens Non-Polarized UV Protection Coating coating Lens width: 51 millimeters Bridge: 18 millimeters UV400 PROTECTION FOR YOUR EYES – SojoS's anti-glare lenses can block 100% of both UVA and UVB radiation. UV400 rated sunglasses are essential for filtering out sunlight reflected glare and protecting your eyes against long term UV damage when you go out.