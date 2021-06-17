Sojos

Sojos Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses

BLUE LIGHT BLOCKER & REPLACEABLE LENSES – Reduce symptoms of eyestrain during prolonged computer exposure. These glasses are best used for long hours of computer use to maintain natural sleep patterns and eye protection. The original lenses can be replaced with your prescription lenses at any store. HIGH-QUALITY MATERIALS – These cat eye style blue light blocking glasses are made of reinforced metal frames, soft silicone nose pads, and durable spring hinges, all the quality details ensuring you a perfect performance. The soft silicone nose pads can adapt to different nose shapes. Reduce the burden on your bridge of the nose and create a new sense of fashion. COMFORTABLE WEARING – Lightweight and durable. These stylish blue light blocking glasses fit well both for small faces and big heads because of adjustable temples and nose guards. You can wear our glasses for long periods in front of digital screens or your upcoming trip out of town. PRODUCT DIMENSION – Lens Width: 52mm(2.05inches) | Lens Height: 47mm(1.85inches) | Temple Length: 133mm(5.24inches) | Nose Bridge: 17mm(0.67inches). GIFT IDEAS PACKAGE – Blue light blocking glasses*1, microfiber pouch*1, microfiber glasses cleaning cloth*1, blue light test electric torch*1, blue light test card*1, glasses kit*1, beautifully designed box*1. It is also a gift packaged ready, making it a wonderful yet practical gift idea for friends and family!